A Parenting Purpose is built into us by our Creator
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Way back when the Good Lord first said, "Be fruitful and multiply," the First Couple found themselves on a mission in Eden. It was an assignment that brought a mixture of happiness and grief. A man and woman being in love is heavenly, but the reality includes earthly difficulties.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.