Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista police officer Terry Dickey, left, talks with officers Cole Byars, Reed Hudgens and Joshua Hendry while examining a collision on U.S Highway 71. The yellow TH Rogers truck collided with a tractor-trailer's trailer while it was making a left-hand turn from TH Rogers. The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 71 were reduced to one lane of traffic until the vehicles could be cleared from the road.