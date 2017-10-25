Correction

In the Oct. 18 issue's story "City Council approves half-mill tax increase," it was incorrectly stated that a sand and salt storage building for the east side of Bella Vista was projected to cost $65,000. That building is expected to cost $165,000.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.