Correction
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
In the Oct. 18 issue's story "City Council approves half-mill tax increase," it was incorrectly stated that a sand and salt storage building for the east side of Bella Vista was projected to cost $65,000. That building is expected to cost $165,000.
