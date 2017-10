Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Lois Melroy was blowing leaves in her front yard when she discovered the largest 'mushroom' she has ever seen. Steven L. Stephenson, a research professor at the University of Arkansas, saw the photo and identified the growth as a giant polypores. 'This particular specimen could be (i.e., the Latin name) Bondarzewia berkeleyi, which is capable of producing fruiting bodies three feet across,' he wrote in an email. He added that many people use the word mushroom for any fungi large enough to see with the naked eye. Mushrooms, he said, are fungi.