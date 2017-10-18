Trails a great way to see fall foliage
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
As fall colors creep into Northwest Arkansas, the leaves surrounding the region's trails show a variety of hues, a soft pitter-patter audible as a few sink to the ground after each gust of wind.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.