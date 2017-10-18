Crafts festival kicks off Thursday
n Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
The Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival is the biggest thing to happen in Bella Vista each year, festival director Elaine Reinke said, and the entire community helps make it happen.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.