Salvaged Souls Dolls coming to fair

photo submitted Angie Spaulding poses with one of the dolls she makes. She plans to have over 70 with her at the Bella Vista Craft Fair.

For years doll maker Angie Spaulding of Salvaged Souls Dolls heard about the craft fairs in Northwest Arkansas. A normal Oklahoma resident, she's been making dolls full time since 2013 and has visited many craft fairs. This year she heard about the Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival and she knew it was the right fit for her and her handmade dolls.