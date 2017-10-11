Salvaged Souls Dolls coming to fair
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
For years doll maker Angie Spaulding of Salvaged Souls Dolls heard about the craft fairs in Northwest Arkansas. A normal Oklahoma resident, she's been making dolls full time since 2013 and has visited many craft fairs. This year she heard about the Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival and she knew it was the right fit for her and her handmade dolls.
