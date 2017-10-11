Gravette students celebrate variety of awards

Photo submitted PAWS grade-level students of the month for October are, from left, Bella Forest, Jack Cantrell, Wyatt Clayton, Paden Lemonds, Rhett Curtis, and Erynn McGee.

Glenn Duffy Elementary School students in Gravette attended the monthly Rise & Shine assembly. First-grade students led portions of the assembly. Staff and guests celebrated as Glenn Duffy students were recognized for class and individual awards.