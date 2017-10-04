Kiwanis Club officers
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Bella Vista Kiwanis Club honored the officers for 2017-2018 with an Installation Banquet on Sept. 21 at Concordia Retirement Center. Assistant District Governor David Bailey conducted the installation. Officers include Bob Heffron, President; Julie Storm, Secretary and David Gosnell,Treasurer.
