Kiwanis Club officers

Photo submitted Bella Vista Kiwanis Club honored the officers for 2017-2018 with an Installation Banquet on Sept. 21 at Concordia Retirement Center. Assistant District Governor David Bailey conducted the installation. Officers include Bob Heffron, president; Julie Storm, secretary; and David Gosnell, treasurer. Shown are club members, from left, Jo Hogan, Julie Storm, Bob Heffron, David Gosnell and Merv Boyd.

