Dobbs out on the range

n Range attendant makes shooting a snap.

By Keith Bryant

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Print item

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Mike Dobbs will be manning the pistol and rifle ranges on weekends. He&#8217;s around to keep things safe and let people into the ranges Friday and Saturday during normal range hours, and noon to close Sunday.
Zoom

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Mike Dobbs will be manning the pistol and rifle ranges on weekends. He’s around to keep things safe and let people into the ranges Friday and Saturday during normal range hours, and noon to close Sunday.

Mike Dobbs has been handling firearms since he was a kid. Now he's working around them.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.