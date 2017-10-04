Allen a National Merit semifinalist

Benjamin Allen of Bella Vista, a student at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, has been named a National Merit semifinalist for the 2017-18 academic year. To be considered for the National Merit Scholarship Program, students take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as a junior.

