Allen a National Merit semifinalist
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Benjamin Allen of Bella Vista, a student at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, has been named a National Merit semifinalist for the 2017-18 academic year. To be considered for the National Merit Scholarship Program, students take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as a junior.
