Zoning Board faces sign conundrum
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
The Board of Zoning Adjustments voted unanimously to grant conditional approval to a nonconforming, off-premise sign for the Bella Vista Cemetery.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.