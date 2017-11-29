Letter to the Editor

Good citizenship, caring, honesty and going the extra mile are alive and well in Northwest Arkansas. A young man found my phone case that contained my credit cards and license in the street where it landed after falling off the top of my car. It had been run over and was missing the phone. He drove from Bentonville to Highlands in Bella Vista and took the case to my neighbor after not finding me home. He then drove back to Bentonville to look for my phone. He found it on the street, working, but face broken. He then drove back to Bella Vista to give me the phone. Isn't that amazing and wonderful!

