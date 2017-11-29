It's your choice -- trust God to help

We all know that it's children who make the season of Christmas fun. Their innocence warms our hearts. The Sunday school class had sung "Silent Night" and had been told the Christmas story. The teacher then suggested that her pupils draw the nativity scene. A little boy finished first. The teacher praised his drawing of the manger, of Joseph, of Mary and the infant Jesus. But she was puzzled by a roly-poly figure off to one side and asked who it was. "Oh" explained the youngster, "That's Round John Virgin."

