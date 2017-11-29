Former local Bentonville School teacher paints the town

By Story submitted

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Photo submitted Nicole Leonard, a K-4 art teacher of eight years, planned and painted in short sessions throughout the summer and fall this 25-foot mural at Crepes Paulette Storefront, 100 S.W. Eighth Street, downtown Bentonville. "I feel lucky to be on the happening end of the public art revival that seems to be seeping across Arkansas," said Leonard. "I hope to be decorating the world around me for years to come, she added."
A former Bentonville Public School Teacher spent recent months creating a bright, light-hearted mural in the Arts District, a burgeoning but roadwork-encumbered area of downtown Bentonville. Her work joins a growing collection of murals and other public art across northwest Arkansas.

