Former local Bentonville School teacher paints the town
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A former Bentonville Public School Teacher spent recent months creating a bright, light-hearted mural in the Arts District, a burgeoning but roadwork-encumbered area of downtown Bentonville. Her work joins a growing collection of murals and other public art across northwest Arkansas.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.