Former local Bentonville School teacher paints the town

Photo submitted Nicole Leonard, a K-4 art teacher of eight years, planned and painted in short sessions throughout the summer and fall this 25-foot mural at Crepes Paulette Storefront, 100 S.W. Eighth Street, downtown Bentonville. "I feel lucky to be on the happening end of the public art revival that seems to be seeping across Arkansas," said Leonard. "I hope to be decorating the world around me for years to come, she added."