BV Historical Museum offers WWI exhibit

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Most of what is pictured was carried on the belt of a German soldier during World War I.

Although the Bella Vista History Museum marked the 100th anniversary of the United States entering World War I in April this year, it took several months to set up an exhibit and plan a Saturday event. But the November date makes sense, Xyta Lucas of the Bella Vista Historical Society said, because even though the United States entered the war in April, it was November before any troops made it onto World War I battlefields.