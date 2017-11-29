A Veterans' Day Thank You

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus sincerely thanks all of those who participated in, assisted with, attended and made contributions to the Musical Salute to Veterans Concert held on Nov. 11 at the Bella Vista Community Church. The funds raised will be divided between the Bella Vista Wall of Honor and the National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

