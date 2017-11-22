What is normal?

I miss the Norman Rockwell days, images of the family having Thanksgiving dinner. Shameful things are now portrayed on TV about sex and abuse. Why is this erupting now? I think sins sowed into society are ripening. We've removed ancient boundaries and ignored sacred guidelines. We've disrespected God by saying, "Get out of our classrooms"; "Get out of our families!" Chaos and indulgence reigns.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.