Country Club a step closer to completion

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Standing in what will be the common area in the center of the Country Club building, director of business development Tommy Lee answers questions about the future of the building during a tour that attracted about 40 people.

Early in 2018, when the POA's newest dining venue opens, it will be a cross between a sports bar and a speak-easy, director of business development Tommy Lee said during a tour of the building last week. The space was most recently leased as an Italian restaurant called Cafe Amici.