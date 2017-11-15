Winterizing the house
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
From the time I was 14 until I was almost 40, I had the good fortune of having an ongoing part-time job in my dad's construction business where I learned a lot about the proper upkeep of a building, whether it is a business or a home.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.