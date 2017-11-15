Golf committee hears of proposed fee increases
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
The Joint Advisory Committee on Golf heard about proposed changes to the annual golf fee at its meeting on Wednesday. The price will go up for 2018, but a new policy will allow golfers to suspend their memberships for medical reasons, general manager Tom Judson said.
