Trunk or Treat

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Firefighter-EMT Ty Brunkhardt, left, holds the door open while Alex Blabac, 6, sits in a fire truck outside of Bella Vista Fire Station 1.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Firefighter-EMT Ty Brunkhardt, left, holds the door open while Alex Blabac, 6, sits in a fire truck outside of Bella Vista Fire Station 1.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.