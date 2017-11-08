POA bazaar bigger than ever

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista John Brach, president of the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club, plans to sell some of his woodworking products at the Annual POA Bazaar on Nov. 11 at Riordan Hall.

The POA Christmas bazaar is growing this year, Riordan Hall manager Cathy Wilmoth said. It will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.