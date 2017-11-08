Letter to the Editor

J.R."Doc" Irwin obviously dislikes President Trump, but he shows total disrespect to the President of The United States of America in the article that was printed on October 25. Enough is Enough. I think the editor of this paper should use some discretion when choosing what is allowed to appear and give "Doc" Irwin a vacation now and then. I don't expect much else from this pompous individual, but as previously stated, enough is enough!

