Letter to the Editor
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
In the October 25 Vista, it states the Bella Vista City Council has agreed to what could be the next major change for a strip of road currently named Mercy Way when it says: "start preliminary engineering for a project to widen the bridge to four lanes and add pedestrian accommodations." What am I missing here? We have a two-lane road and you want to insert a four-lane bridge in a section of it? How does this work?
