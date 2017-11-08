Cooper Elementary students use ESTEAM

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Stephanie Pick shows examples of pixel art to a classroom of fourth-graders during their weekly ESTEAM class.

Once a week each student at Cooper Elementary School spends some time with teacher Stephanie Pick, and there is no telling what she may have them doing. The class is unique to Cooper Elementary School and it covers a little bit of economics, science, technology, engineering, art and math. It's called ESTEAM.