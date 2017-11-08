Cooper Elementary students use ESTEAM
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Once a week each student at Cooper Elementary School spends some time with teacher Stephanie Pick, and there is no telling what she may have them doing. The class is unique to Cooper Elementary School and it covers a little bit of economics, science, technology, engineering, art and math. It's called ESTEAM.
