VFW Post 9063 disbanding
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
In front of the community room at Mercy Hospital, VFW Post 9063 took another step toward disbanding. Last month four members of the post attended a meeting with district and state offices and were told they had a month to find officers for the club.
