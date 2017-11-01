Springhouses remain as reminders of yesteryear

By Xyta Lucas

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Print item

Photo courtesy of Xyta Lucas The springhouse behind the American Legion building, which has been incorporated into its attractive landscaping, formerly served several nearby farms.
Zoom

Photo courtesy of Xyta Lucas The springhouse behind the American Legion building, which has been incorporated into its attractive landscaping, formerly served several nearby farms.

In the days before Bella Vista became a retirement village and then the city it is today, it was a summer resort around Lake Bella Vista surrounded by farms. Those farms had no electricity, so they had to rely on other methods to store and preserve food.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.