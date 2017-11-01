Martin Luther's example
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Five hundred years ago, when Martin Luther of Germany taught that church practices were not in line with biblical teachings, he wasn't the first one to speak out on the matter.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.