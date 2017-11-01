Letter to the Editor

While the Bella Vista Historical Museum has a number of volunteers who go above and beyond the call of duty to help wherever they can, special mention needs to be made of Jill Werner. Over the past year, Jill has worked many hours in her home kitchen on homemade jams and fruit preserves, which she has donated for fundraising for the museum. Her efforts have contributed to us being able to revamp our gift shop and more recently to purchase a professional donation box for the museum. We are very appreciative of all that she has done. If you haven't been to the Bella Vista Historical Museum recently, please come visit and see all the changes we have made. We are open Wednesdays through Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m., with free admission, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the American Legion.

