It's your choice -- Trust God to help

One nice thing about restaurants is that the menu is right in front of you. The letters are big and bold, easy to read. You can order as little or as much as you want. A menu gives you choices. You could go to that restaurant and choose a chicken meal or you could choose veggies. It's your choice.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.