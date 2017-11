Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Families mingled throughout the library, including the space behind it, during the 11th annual Spooktacular.

Costumed kids crammed into the library for the 11th-annual Spooktacular last Sunday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.