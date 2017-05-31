SALUTE for Memorial Day
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
The auditorium at the American Legion building was standing-room only when Post 341 celebrated Memorial Day on Monday morning. The crowd ranged from World War II veterans to toddlers.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.