SALUTE for Memorial Day

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Mark Galloway, a retired major in the United States Army gave the key note address, encouraging the audience to continue to honor Memorial and remember those who gave their lives for the country.
The auditorium at the American Legion building was standing-room only when Post 341 celebrated Memorial Day on Monday morning. The crowd ranged from World War II veterans to toddlers.

