Citizen Police Academy puts students to the test
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
The last leg of the Citizen Police Academy presented students with a mock scenario, based on a real case, to investigate.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.