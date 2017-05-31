Bike-lane project reveals potential for robust cycling infrastructure

By Staff Report

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Kent Marts/The Weekly Vista Greg Matteri of Bentonville rolls along the bike trail built last year as part of an effort to create a demonstration project that built temporary, protected bike lanes in Bella Vista, Bentonville and Rogers.
The temporary bike-lane project last fall that connected the Razorback Regional Greenway to the popular Blowing Springs trail system has proven to be a success, according to Karen Minkel, who is Home Region program director for the Walton Family Foundation.

