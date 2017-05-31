Fly-Tyers Club host fourth-grade fishing derby

Photo submitted Fly-Tyers Ray Atkinson and Owen Wilson give a presentation on various types of fishing rods and reels and various types of fishing lures.

The Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club hosted a fishing derby on May 17 at Lake Windsor. Approximately 125 students from the fourth grade at Baker Elementary School in Bentonville, plus teachers and some parents, attended. Twenty members of the Fly-Tyers helped fix tackle and instruct the students on basic fishing techniques.