Fly-Tyers Club host fourth-grade fishing derby
Originally published May 31, 2017 at 5 a.m., updated May 30, 2017 at 7:57 a.m.
The Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club hosted a fishing derby on May 17 at Lake Windsor. Approximately 125 students from the fourth grade at Baker Elementary School in Bentonville, plus teachers and some parents, attended. Twenty members of the Fly-Tyers helped fix tackle and instruct the students on basic fishing techniques.
