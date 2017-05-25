Declared Republican fed up with the president

Is there no way to stop this blabbering idiot you conservatives have elected president of the United States? His disclosure of extremely sensitive information to the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, was bad enough, but to confirm the intelligence came from Israeli intelligence was something the village idiot would have known better than to disclose. All doubt has been removed of the sanity of the clown and the only question left is just how long the puppies/puppets will continue defending the indefensible.

