Pet of the Week
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Michael is a two-year-old neutered male who came to the shelter with a severe case of ear mites. Now that his ears are fixed, he's a friendly cat who loves people and is fine with other cats, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 855-6020.
