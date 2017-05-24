Newcomers event June 3 at Riordan
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A Newcomers Coffee Meet and Greet will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Riordan Hall. The event is an opportunity for new residents -- both new home owners and renters -- to learn about the community.
