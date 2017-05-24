Hand quilting a dying art

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Ann Brown is the only member of the Methodist Hand Quilters who uses the spoon method and avoids callouses on her fingers. In her case the spoon is really a butter knife that she holds under the fabric as she pushes her needle through. The group meets weekly is and looking for new members who quilt by hand,

Once a week the coffee goes on at 8 a.m. and large wooden frames are moved out of their storage room at the First Methodist Church in Bella Vista. Although their group used to be much larger, there are still about eight women who come and go between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday.