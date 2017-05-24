Hand quilting a dying art
Methodist group uses their skill as a fund-raiser
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Once a week the coffee goes on at 8 a.m. and large wooden frames are moved out of their storage room at the First Methodist Church in Bella Vista. Although their group used to be much larger, there are still about eight women who come and go between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.