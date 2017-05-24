Firefighter high-five
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Firefighter-paramedic Brian Mowery, left, high-fives Coralyn Gore, 3, while her brother, Grayelen Gore, 9; mother, Hilary Gore; and brother Lochlan Gore, 5, stand back. Ezra Luka, 2, stands back and watches.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.