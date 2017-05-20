Correction
Saturday, May 20, 2017
In a previous correction, it was stated that City Council member Linda Lloyd was previously on the Board of Construction Appeals. Lloyd previously served on the Board of Zoning Adjustments, including two years as that board's chair.
