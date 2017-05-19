Removing statues won't change nation's history
Friday, May 19, 2017
It both saddens and irritates me to see monuments, statues, etc. of Civil War generals, et al., being torn down (sometimes in the middle of the night, the cowards) so that some folks won't be offended.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.