Fan the flames
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
"Give me my health insurance or I will die," said the perfectly healthy working age Democratic woman to the Republican representative. With cameras rolling, the media feeding-frenzy was like sharks in the water smelling blood. TV news likes to show visual stuff: house fires, car wrecks, brawls on airplanes, and lately, elected representatives being scolded.
