Baseball reflections

When I was a 12-year-old in the summer of 1974, the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates were battling it out for the lead in the National League East, but this year both the Cardinals and the Pirates got off to a very sluggish start.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.