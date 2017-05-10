White scores an ace
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Eva White made a hole-in-one on April 24on hole No. 12 at Dogwood Hills Golf Course. She used a 5 iron to hit the ball 123 yards. It was her first hole-in-one in 23 years of golfing. Witnesses were Karen Brashears, Brenda Dandy and Elaine Twyman.
