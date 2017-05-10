Volunteers clear flood-damaged trails

n The deluge eroded areas that had to be repaired.

By Keith Bryant kbryant@nwadg.com

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Print item

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista An estimated 45 people gathers to go onto the Back 40 trail system Saturday morning to clean up after the previous weekend&#8217;s flooding.
Zoom

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista An estimated 45 people gathers to go onto the Back 40 trail system Saturday morning to clean up after the previous weekend’s flooding.

Volunteers who gathered at the Lake Ann trailhead Saturday worked hard to clean up after the previous weekend's storms.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.