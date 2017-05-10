Lakepoint opening postponed

n Wet conditions delayed landscaping while slow equipment delivery slowed interior work.

By Lynn Atkins

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Print item

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista On Friday, May 5, sod was not yet laid around the wedding gazebo at the new Lakepoint Event Center on Loch Lomond. There was also more concrete work to do on the outside. Weather and delays in equipment delivery were the reason given when opening day was pushed back from May 3 to May 19.
Zoom

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista On Friday, May 5, sod was not yet laid around the wedding gazebo at the new Lakepoint Event Center on Loch Lomond. There was also more concrete work to do on the outside. Weather and delays in equipment delivery were the reason given when opening day was pushed back from May 3 to May 19.

After months of work, the opening of the POA's new event center and restaurant -- Lakepoint, the former Yacht Club -- was postponed for two reasons.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.