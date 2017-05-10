Lakepoint opening postponed
n Wet conditions delayed landscaping while slow equipment delivery slowed interior work.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
After months of work, the opening of the POA's new event center and restaurant -- Lakepoint, the former Yacht Club -- was postponed for two reasons.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.