Driving history tour rescheduled; slots available Saturday

The Bella Vista Historical Society is having a historic sites driving tour in Bella Vista on Saturday, May 13, as a fundraiser for the museum. Participants will meet at the Bella Vista Historical Museum at12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, to arrange carpools and car caravan, returning to the museum around 5 p.m.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.