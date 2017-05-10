Driving history tour rescheduled; slots available Saturday
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
The Bella Vista Historical Society is having a historic sites driving tour in Bella Vista on Saturday, May 13, as a fundraiser for the museum. Participants will meet at the Bella Vista Historical Museum at12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, to arrange carpools and car caravan, returning to the museum around 5 p.m.
