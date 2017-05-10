Bugs on the trails
n Entomologist-lead hike finds diversity on thrives on Back 40.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
A handful of hikers got together with University of Arkansas professor of entomology Dr. Don Steinkraus for a hike examining local insects along the Ledges Trail in the Back 40 system.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.