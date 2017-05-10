Bugs on the trails

n Entomologist-lead hike finds diversity on thrives on Back 40.

By Keith Bryant kbryant@nwadg.com

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Hikers listen to a presentation from Dr. Don Steinkraus, professor of entomology at the University of Arkansas, while he discusses some basics of entomology and what he intended to highlight during the hike.
A handful of hikers got together with University of Arkansas professor of entomology Dr. Don Steinkraus for a hike examining local insects along the Ledges Trail in the Back 40 system.

